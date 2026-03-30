Bagalkot bypoll: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah pitches for Congress candidate

Bagalkot: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday campaigned across the Bagalkot Assembly constituency in the by-election and canvassed support for party candidate Umesh Meti. The Chief Minister appealed to voters to elect the Congress in the bypoll.

The bypoll result is considered crucial for CM Siddaramaiah. He visited Sutar Gunda, Rampura, Bevura, and Nayanegali villages and sought votes in favour of Congress candidate Umesh Meti. Ministers R.B. Timmapur, Byrathi Suresh, and Shivanand Patil, along with party MLAs and leaders, were present. On the occasion of the Chief Minister’s arrival for the by-election campaign, villagers welcomed him with a shower of flowers.

The Chief Minister appealed to voters to elect Umesh Meti, stating that only then would the soul of late H.Y. Meti, who represented the seat, rest in peace. He said the establishment of a medical college in Bagalkot was the result of Meti’s efforts.

Speaking during the campaign, Siddaramaiah addressed gatherings in Sutagundar, Nayanegali, and nearby villages.

He said all four children of H.Y. Meti had sought the party ticket, but assured that whoever was chosen, the family would work together. “As per Congress tradition, we have given the ticket to Umesh Meti. Therefore, support him and ensure his victory,” he urged.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government at the Centre of adopting an anti-people stand on the Almatti issue.

He said that even after 13 years, no gazette notification had been issued, and despite announcing compensation during its four years in power, the BJP had failed to release funds.

He added that his government had decided to provide Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh for dry land as compensation, and assured that the payments would be completed within three years.

He alleged that the BJP governments led by B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were involved only in “loot” and failed to carry out development works.

He said that, following late H.Y. Meti’s insistence, the foundation stone for a medical college in Bagalkot had been laid. He also promised to establish a super-speciality hospital and a trauma centre, asserting that his government delivers on its promises.

The Chief Minister said the BJP had failed to fulfil its promises, including waiving even a single rupee of farmers’ loans. He said his government had introduced five guarantees to support people affected during the Covid period.

He added that when the Centre did not provide the demanded support price for sugarcane, he convened meetings with farmer organisations and sugar factory owners and ensured an additional Rs 200 increase. He praised late H.Y. Meti as a leader accessible to the people who responded to the needs of backward communities, and questioned the moral right of the BJP to seek votes while allegedly spreading misinformation about the government’s guarantees.

Siddaramaiah said the government was transferring Rs 52,000 crore annually into the hands of the people while also carrying out development works.

Criticising the BJP, he used a metaphor to say that just as fodder is given to the bull that works, those who have worked deserve to be rewarded. He reiterated his appeal that Congress candidate Umesh Meti must be elected for H.Y. Meti’s soul to rest in peace.