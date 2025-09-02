Bajpe Police Arrest Four in Connection with Jewelry Theft at Mangalore International Airport

Mangalore: The Bajpe police have successfully apprehended four individuals suspected of involvement in the theft of jewelry from a passenger’s luggage at Mangalore International Airport. The suspects, identified as Raviraj, Sadananda, Praveen Fernandes, and Rajesh, are all reportedly employed in baggage handling operations at the airport, specifically in the loading and unloading of passenger luggage.

The case began after Mrs. Rajeshwari Padmashali, the spouse of a CRPF jawan, filed a complaint. She reported the theft after landing in Mangalore from Bangalore aboard Air India Express on Saturday morning. After inspecting her luggage, she found the trolley bag’s lock tampered with. She then noticed a missing gold necklace, weighing about 56 grams and worth around Rs 4.5 lakh.

Acting swiftly upon receiving Mrs. Padmashali’s complaint, the Bajpe police initiated a thorough investigation, leading to the detention of the four individuals. As of now, authorities have formally placed two of the suspects under arrest. Law enforcement officials are diligently pursuing all available leads to determine the precise level of culpability of each suspect and to facilitate the recovery of the stolen jewelry.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Bajpe police are committed to a comprehensive and exhaustive inquiry to ensure that all individuals responsible for this crime are brought to justice. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and as additional information becomes available.

The Bajpe police would like to reassure the public that they are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness and are dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of all travelers utilizing Mangalore International Airport. They are working diligently to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.