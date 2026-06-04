Balancing internal party dynamics biggest challenge for Shivakumar: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, stating that managing internal party dynamics and balancing various leaders would be the biggest challenge for Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the coming years.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra claimed that the newly formed cabinet reflects the influence of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rather than Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“He has taken oath as Chief Minister and fulfilled his long-standing ambition. But when you look at the list of ministers, it is clear that this is not D.K. Shivakumar’s cabinet; it is Siddaramaiah’s cabinet,” he alleged.

Vijayendra claimed that Siddaramaiah had already created political challenges before stepping down as Chief Minister, particularly by forwarding the report on backward classes, which he said would now test the current administration.

He also criticised the Congress government’s three-year rule, alleging that it had failed to deliver development and was focused on appeasement politics.

“There has been no significant development in the state in the last three years. The government has been focused on minority appeasement. Whether the guarantees and economic situation can be managed in the next two years remains a big question,” he said.

Vijayendra said the Chief Minister faces major administrative and political challenges, including managing ministers and MLAs within the ruling party.

“There is no honeymoon period for the Chief Minister. We will continue to expose the failures of the government before the people,” he added.

He further said the BJP would strengthen its organisation and work towards forming its government in the state in the future.

Referring to questions related to the Mekedatu project, he said that it is easy for the opposition to stage protests, such as a padayatra, but the ruling party has had enough time to resolve the issues.

On allegations related to commission politics, Vijayendra said time would provide answers.

He also made personal remarks, stating that some political leaders frequently mention his name for publicity, and that he does not take such comments seriously.

“As State President, I will strengthen the organisation and work towards bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka,” he said.

On Rajya Sabha representation, he said the party leadership would decide who would be nominated based on the state’s interests.



