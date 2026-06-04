Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks the Beginning of St. Anthony’s Annual Feast at Dornahalli

Dornahalli: The revered St. Anthony’s Basilica in Dornahalli officially commenced its annual feast celebrations on Thursday, June 4, 2026, with a solemn Flag Hoisting Ceremony. This auspicious event marked the inauguration of a nine-day novena, a period of spiritual preparation leading up to the Feast of St. Anthony. Hundreds of devout pilgrims from various regions of Karnataka and neighboring states converged at the Basilica to partake in the opening festivities and seek the benevolent intercession of St. Anthony.

The ceremony was presided over by the Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, the esteemed Bishop of Mysore. His Lordship officiated the hoisting of the feast flag, a symbolic gesture invoking divine blessings upon the assembled faithful. Preceding this significant act, Bishop Serrao also consecrated the newly renovated chapel, a momentous occasion that dedicates the sacred space for the spiritual enrichment of the faithful and adds a notable chapter to the Basilica’s rich history. Following the flag hoisting, a solemn Holy Mass was celebrated, during which the Bishop exhorted the devotees to deepen their faith, invigorate their prayer lives, and prepare themselves spiritually for the forthcoming annual feast celebrations.

The distinguished gathering included several prominent ecclesiastical figures, among them Rev. Fr. Anthappa M., Vicar General of the Diocese of Mysore; Rev. Fr. Sebastian, Procurator; Rev. Fr. Anthony Raj, Chancellor; Rev. Fr. David Sagayaraj, Rector of St. Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli; and Rev. Fr. Praveen Kumar, Administrator. The presence of clergy, religious, and a substantial congregation of the faithful fostered an atmosphere brimming with devotion and celebratory fervor.

With the official inauguration of the feast celebrations, the nine-day novena is scheduled to commence on June 5, 2026, and will continue until June 12, 2026. Throughout this novena period, daily special prayers, profound preaching, and Holy Masses will be conducted to benefit the spiritual well-being of the faithful. An English Mass will be celebrated each morning at 7:00 a.m., while Kannada Masses will be offered at 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The evening devotions will encompass novena prayers, inspirational preaching, and a reverent devotional procession.

The annual feast celebrations will culminate in a magnificent Festive High Mass on June 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. This climactic event is anticipated to draw thousands of pilgrims and devotees to the Basilica, a testament to the profound spiritual significance of this annual gathering. The substantial turnout on the opening day underscores the enduring devotion to St. Anthony and highlights the importance of the annual feast at Dornahalli, which stands as one of the region’s most prominent pilgrimage centers.