Ballari violence: K’taka CM says bullet fired into air accidentally hit Cong worker; probe on

Bengaluru/Ballari: Commenting on the death of a Congress party worker during a violent clash between the groups of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy in Karnataka’s Ballari city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a bullet fired into the air had accidentally hit the man.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “There was a conflict over a banner issue. Shots were fired into the air. One of the bullets fired in the air hit Rajashekar, leading to his death. It has to be ascertained from which revolver the bullet was fired. Hence, I have ordered an investigation and sought a report in this regard.”

“It has to be determined whether the bullet was fired from the revolver of a Congress leader or a BJP leader. A probe has been ordered,” the Chief Minister said.

According to sources, CM Siddaramaiah expressed his displeasure over the turn of events and refused to speak to MLA Bharat Reddy when other leaders attempted to connect him over the phone. The Chief Minister reportedly said he would not speak to him. He later spoke to former Minister B. Nagendra and asked Kampli MLA Ganesh to visit the spot.

ADGP (Law and Order) R. Hitendra, speaking in Ballari, said, “We have seized guns from private gunmen. A total of five guns have been seized from both sides. The police used only tear gas to control the mob. We have recovered bullets from the spot and are investigating.”

“The dispute over the installation of a banner resulted in a clash between two groups. Four separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident, including a suo motu case by the police. One complaint pertains to the death of the Congress worker. Another complaint has been registered alleging insult to Maharshi Valmiki, and a case has also been filed under Section 307,” ADGP Hitendra said.

Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, who is also the Ballari district in-charge minister, said the Chief Minister has expressed his displeasure over the incident and assured that action will be taken against whoever is responsible. “The quarrel began over a small issue and ended with the death of an innocent man. It is wrong to allege that certain leaders were targeted. I am also going to Ballari,” he said.

Ballari city MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and other MLAs visited the residence of the deceased Congress worker and took part in the final procession and last rites. MLA Bharat Reddy said he would not make any comments until the final rites were completed. “Rajashekar was like my brother. He is no more, and we are in grief,” he said.

Tension escalated in Karnataka’s Ballari district after a Congress worker was shot dead on Thursday night. Police said the bullet was fired from a private revolver, though they had earlier stated that it was not clear who fired the fatal shot.

The situation continues to remain tense and volatile in Ballari city.

It may be recalled that what began as a dispute over banners in Ballari on Thursday night escalated into a violent clash between two groups allegedly linked to mining baron and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy.

The situation further intensified after Janardhana Reddy alleged that there was a conspiracy to assassinate him, allegedly orchestrated by the family of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy. Following the incident, the police imposed prohibitory orders in the area as a precautionary measure.