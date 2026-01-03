Ballari violence: Suspended SP allegedly attempts suicide; BJP terms Cong govt ‘murderous’

Bengaluru: In a major development related to the January 1 incident of violence in Karnataka’s Ballari, the suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) has allegedly attempted suicide after being distressed by the Congress-led government’s decision to suspend him, citing negligence in connection with the clash that resulted in the shooting death of a Congress worker.

Commenting on the development, the Karnataka BJP termed the Congress-led government a “murderous government”.

According to preliminary reports, suspended SP Pavan Nejjur consumed sleeping pills at his friend’s farmhouse in Baraguru village of Sira taluk in Tumakuru district and was admitted to a hospital.

Sources said the violence occurred barely hours after SP Pavan Nejjur took charge of Ballari district. He had received his first executive posting after 11 years of service in the police department.

Though there has been no official confirmation from his family or the police department, sources within the department confirmed the incident and said that after treatment, the SP is out of danger and recovering.

Reacting strongly to the development, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said in Bengaluru that the Congress-led government in Karnataka had turned into a murderous government.

“The law and order system in the state has collapsed. This is a corrupt and deceitful government. In connection with the shooting incident near BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy’s residence in Ballari, the SP has been suspended.

“The SP had taken charge barely two hours before the incident occurred. It takes at least 15 to 20 days to understand a new district. The gunshots were fired by Congress workers, and they killed their own party worker. They had planned to kill Janardhana Reddy,” Ashoka alleged.

He further said that the SP had been made a scapegoat for the incident. Drawing a parallel with the suspension of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner following the stampede tragedy in the city that claimed 11 lives, he said the officer was still under mental pressure.

“This is a murderous government. Law and order has deteriorated under the Congress regime, and mental pressure on police officials has increased. Police postings are allegedly given only after payment of money.

“There was an attempt to shoot at Janardhana Reddy in Ballari. The SP was made a scapegoat and suspended for stating that MLA Bharat Reddy’s gunman fired the shot,” he reiterated.

“Now the SP has allegedly attempted suicide. The police have only seized the weapon and allowed the accused to flee the state,” Ashoka charged.

“They file FIRs after the accused escape. Due to government pressure, officials are being driven to suicide. Twelve police officials have committed suicide. If the SP could be suspended within two hours, then the Home Minister, who has been in office for two-and-a-half years, and Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan should also be suspended,” he said.

“This is a government that delivers a ‘suicide guarantee’ to officials,” Ashoka remarked.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H. K. Patil said on Friday night after the Cabinet meeting that the Ballari SP was suspended for negligence.

When questioned on whether the government had made the officer a scapegoat, given that he was suspended within hours of taking charge, Patil said the officer had failed to visit the spot when the violence broke out.

“He is expected to rush to the spot in such cases, even if it is 30 minutes after he assumes charge,” the minister said.



