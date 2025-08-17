Baltic & Nordic leaders reaffirm ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine

Riga: The heads of government of the Baltic and Nordic countries issued a joint statement, stressing that only Ukraine can decide its own future and reaffirming their “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity”.

No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no decisions on Europe without Europe, declared the eight leaders of Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, and Sweden on Saturday in the joint statement.

They underlined their steadfast support for Ukraine and their commitment to efforts aimed at ending the Ukraine crisis.

“Achieving a just and lasting peace requires a ceasefire. And credible security guarantees for Ukraine. A peace agreement needs firm and concrete commitments by transatlantic partners to safeguard Ukraine against any future aggression,” the statement said.

Welcoming US readiness to participate in security guarantees, the leaders stressed that no limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or its cooperation with other countries.

They also highlighted their countries’ continuous military support for Ukraine and efforts to strengthen Europe’s defences to deter Russia, stressing that they will “tighten sanctions and broader economic measures to squeeze Russia’s war economy” as long as Moscow continues its attacks.

Presidents Donald Trump of the US and Vladimir Putin of Russia met in Alsaka, US, on Friday. This was the first time a US President met with Putin since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022.

The idea of a territory swap has been raised by Trump, which would allow Moscow to cement its war gains.

On Saturday, Estonia’s top politicians and diplomats spoke out strongly against the plan, but stopped short of directly criticising Washington.

On Sunday, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) shared the joint statement from Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

“The strongest backers of Ukraine reaffirm support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

“We remain committed to military aid, diplomacy, pressure on Russia. No borders changed by force. No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions on Europe without Europe.”

“We will continue to work closely with the United States, Ukraine, as well as other partners, to seek a peace that is just, lasting, and rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and international law,” the joint statement issued by the eight Baltic countries said.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his talks with US President Donald Trump on Friday in Alaska covered almost all areas of Russia-US cooperation, as well as a possible settlement of the Ukrainian crisis on a fair basis, adding that Russia would like to move on to resolving all issues by peaceful means.