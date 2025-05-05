Bangalore Home Guard Employee Arrested for Threatening Message Against Karnataka CM

Udupi: Sampath Salian, an employee of the Bangalore Home Guard office, was arrested on May 2nd in connection with a politically provocative message posted on Instagram targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The message, posted on an account under the name Sampusalin (Sampu S Sanuru), stated, “If CM Siddaramaiah is killed, Hindus will find peace.”

Authorities allege that the post incited hostility and spread communal enmity by provoking political leaders and the Hindu community to create animosity. The arrest follows a complaint filed at the Karkala City Police Station by Suraj Kukkunduru under FIR No. 68/2025, Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Udupi District Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K confirmed the arrest in a media statement. “Following an investigation into the online post, Sampath Salian, identified as an employee of the Bangalore Home Guard office, was apprehended on May 4th and subsequently presented before a magistrate,” stated Dr. Arun.

The court has ordered Sampath Salian to be held in judicial custody for a period of 14 days pending further investigation. The case is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the posting and the intent behind it.