Bangalore Set to Host 12th All India Football Tournament for Under-15 Boys

Bangalore: The city of Bangalore is preparing to host the 12th edition of the All India Football Tournament (5-a-side) for Under-15 boys, scheduled to begin on October 25, 2025. The Rush Arena Football Grounds in Cooke Town will serve as the venue for this prestigious event, which is expected to draw participation from a diverse range of schools, clubs, groups, academies, and associations from across the country.

The tournament, structured as a league cum knockout competition, aims to provide a competitive environment for young football players to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. Organizers anticipate a high level of competition, with teams vying for the coveted championship title.

To ensure fair play and age compliance, strict eligibility criteria have been established. Only players born on or after October 15, 2010, are eligible to participate. At the time of registration, each player must present their original Aadhaar card and birth certificate for age verification. This requirement underscores the tournament’s commitment to maintaining integrity and adhering to the specified age bracket.

Beyond team accolades, the tournament will also recognize and celebrate individual talent. Exceptional players who demonstrate outstanding performance throughout the competition will be awarded individual trophies, acknowledging their contributions to the sport. In addition to individual honors, the top-performing teams will be awarded grand trophies and medals, commemorating their achievements.

Interested teams are strongly encouraged to submit their entries before the registration deadline on October 25, 2025. For registration procedures and comprehensive details regarding the tournament, prospective participants are advised to contact the organizers via email at denzsports@gmail.com or by phone at 8095810030. Organizers have emphasized the importance of prompt communication to secure participation in this esteemed tournament, given the anticipated high demand.