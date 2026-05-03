Church in India Releases New Catechetical Directory

Bangalore, 3 May 2026 (CCBI): The updated edition of the National Catechetical Directory, titled Fostering of Faith of the Pilgrim People, was officially released on 3 May 2026 at St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bangalore, during the CCBI National Synodal Assembly.

His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, President of the CCBI and FABC, unveiled the directory. A distinguished gathering on the dais witnessed the release, including His Eminence Antony Cardinal Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad; Archbishop Peter Machado, Vice President, CCBI; Archbishop Vincent Aind, Secretary General, CCBI, and Bishop George Palliparambil, SDB, Chairman, Commission for Faith Formation.

They were joined by Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI; Fr. Vijay Machado, Executive Secretary, Commission for Faith Formation; Rev. Dr. Gilbert Choondal SDB; and Mr. Nigel Fernandes.

Originally approved by the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation in April 2014, this newly updated edition serves as a practical companion to the universal Directory for Catechesis. It has been carefully revised to reflect recent Church teachings and emerging social trends, while retaining its core structure and content.

The CCBI Commission for Faith Formation led the comprehensive update, under the guidance of a dedicated team comprising Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Rev. Fr. Vijay Machado, Rev. Dr. Gilbert Choondal SDB, Fr. Duming Gonsalves, Fr. Rohit D’Costa, Fr. Dinesh Vasava SDB, Fr. Kumudo Digal SDB, and Sr. Siji Lonan.

Prepared for the Indian context, Fostering Faith of the Pilgrim People offers clear norms, principles, and guidelines for faith formation. It highlights the close link between catechesis, evangelisation, worship, communion, and service. The new edition is enriched with engaging illustrations and meaningful quotes from Church sources.

The directory aims to promote unity in proclaiming the Christian message while respecting cultural diversity in expressing the Catholic faith. It is a comprehensive guide for bishops, priests, religious, catechists, principals, directors of catechetical centres, youth animators, BEC members, and seminarians.

For Copies Contact: publications@ccbi.in; faithformation@ccbi.in

Phone: +91 9886730224