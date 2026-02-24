Bangladesh ICT’s outgoing Chief Prosecutor accused of corruption, irregularities

Dhaka: A prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crime Tribunal (ICT) accused the outgoing Chief Prosecutor of the tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, of corruption and irregularities, alleging that a syndicate led by him had turned the “Chair of the Chief Prosecutor” into a money-making tool.

In a social media post on Monday, Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud levelled allegations of multiple irregularities against Tajul as well as fellow prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim, citing money exchanges and questionable handling of high-profile cases.

According to the post, in late November last year, the wife of Abzal, an accused in the Ashulia case involving the killing and burning of six bodies during July 2024 demonstrations, entered Tamim’s room one evening with a heavy bag.

“After noticing the matter, we immediately went to Tajul Islam’s room and informed him. No action was taken; instead, we were scolded,” Sultan said.

He further claimed that Tamim subsequently acknowledged in the presence of several individuals that Abzal’s wife had visited his office.

“The Chief Prosecutor only asked why the accused’s wife had gone to his room. The matter ended there,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Sultan as saying.

Sultan alleged that Abzal was later turned into a state witness before being acquitted in the final verdict.

He also expressed concerns over the Chankharpul case, where law enforcers allegedly opened fire on protesters, killing at least six people during July demonstrations.

Sultan claimed that despite a video clip capturing Sub-Inspector Ashraful ordering others to open fire, he was made a witness instead of being charged as an accused.

“I have that video. Anyone can see it if needed,” he said.

He also questioned why Assistant Police Commissioner Al Imran Hossain was reportedly removed from the Abu Sayed killing case in Rangpur district during the July 2024 protests, claiming that multiple witnesses had implicated Imran in the court.

Sultan further alleged that former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was turned into a state witness without adequate justification.

“Not only IGP Mamun, but in the Ashulia case, Abzal was also made a state witness in exchange for money. A syndicate of three or four people has been involved in this cycle from the beginning,” he alleged.

Responding to the accusations, while addressing a press conference on Monday, Tajul said, “These are personal allegations, of which I have no knowledge. We have investigated such claims, and they are completely false. It is unfortunate if anyone spreads such stories out of personal malice.”

On Monday, Md Aminul Islam formally assumed charge as Chief Prosecutor of the ICT, receiving the charge from outgoing Chief Prosecutor Tajul at the tribunal premises.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in 2024, Tajul was appointed Chief Prosecutor of the ICT by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

His tenure saw the tribunal come under global scrutiny over alleged procedural lapses and controversial rulings in several cases.