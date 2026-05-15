Banners proclaiming Shivakumar as next Karnataka CM surface on his 64th birthday

Bengaluru: Amid the leadership tussle in Karnataka, banners declaring Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, as the “next Chief Minister” surfaced in Belagavi and other places on Friday in the state, during celebrations marking his 64th birthday.

The hoarding, installed at Channamma Circle in Belagavi city in North Karnataka, also conveyed birthday wishes to Shivakumar.

It was reportedly put up by Congress leader and Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s son, Mrinal Hebbalkar.

It can be noted that Shivakumar is regarded as the godfather of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. It can also be noted that Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi is a Congress MLC.

The banner prominently projected Shivakumar as the future Chief Minister of Karnataka, despite the Deputy Chief Minister having earlier appealed to party workers and supporters not to put up banners or posters for his birthday celebrations.

Even after his public warning and appeals by Shivakumar himself against such displays, the “Next CM” banner was installed, triggering fresh political discussion and attracting public attention in the region.

Meanwhile, Vedic scholars and priests met D.K. Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning and extended birthday greetings by chanting Vedic hymns.

Minister for Medical Education & Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, Sharan Prakash Patil also met Shivakumar at his residence and extended birthday greetings to him.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru while commenting on his birthday celebrations, Shivakumar said, “Celebrations continued throughout the night. My friends and supporters were waiting to see me. What can I do? Their love, confidence, and blessings are such. I had instructed all my supporters not to erect banners on the occasion. The authorities have already removed about 50 per cent of the banners.”

“However, many people have put up banners out of affection. I have instructed the civic agencies to remove those banners as well. The Opposition BJP has also put up banners, and those, too, should be removed. This is not good, and hygiene and cleanliness should be maintained in Bengaluru city. The government has taken several measures to help the people of Bengaluru with property ownership-related documents,” Shivakumar said.

“All these years, such reforms had not been introduced,” he added.

Responding to criticism from Union Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy and the BJP, Shivakumar said, “Criticism is natural. They need to oppose our good work. Even 20 years from now, the people of Bengaluru will remember the good work I have done.”

When asked whether he was expecting any good news from the party high command as the elections in five states were over, Shivakumar declined to respond.



