Bantwal: Body of Young Man Discovered in Nethravathi River

Bantwal: The body of a 36-year-old man was recovered from the Nethravathi River near Panemangalore on Thursday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The deceased has been identified as Irfan, son of Mohammed, and a resident of Goodinabali in B. Mooda village.

The discovery was made by sanitation workers employed by the Bantwal Town Municipality, who were engaged in routine waste management operations in the vicinity of the river. Upon noticing the body, they promptly alerted the Bantwal Town Police.

Law enforcement personnel, in collaboration with local residents from Goodinabali, successfully retrieved the body from the river. Initial efforts to establish the identity of the deceased proved unsuccessful, leading authorities to place the body in the mortuary cold storage at Bantwal Government Hospital pending identification.

Later in the evening, the deceased was positively identified as Irfan, a resident of Goodinabali. Sources indicate that Irfan had previously been employed in Saudi Arabia, returning to his hometown approximately three years ago. Subsequently, he acquired an autorickshaw and has been supporting himself and his family as a driver. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to statements from family members, Irfan had been missing for the preceding three days. The discovery of his body in the Nethravathi River has deepened their distress and raised concerns about the events leading to his demise.

The presence of injuries on the hands of the deceased has prompted the family to express suspicion regarding the circumstances surrounding Irfan’s death. They have formally requested that authorities conduct a comprehensive post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and ensure that justice is served. The Bantwal Town Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.