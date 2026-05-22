Infant Jesus Church in Hemmakki Celebrates Pearl Jubilee with Grandeur and Devotion

Hemmakki, Chikmagalur: The Infant Jesus Church in Hemmakki marked its Pearl Jubilee with a solemn and joyous celebration, commemorating 30 years of faith and service to the community. The auspicious occasion was graced by the presence of His Excellency Most Rev. T. Anthony Swamy, the Bishop of the Diocese of Chikmagalur, alongside a multitude of clergy, religious devotees, and well-wishers from surrounding areas.

The festivities commenced promptly at 9:30 a.m. with the arrival of Bishop Anthony Swamy at Hemmakki. Mr. Cyril Miranda, the Gurkar, extended a warm welcome to the Bishop, garlanding him in a traditional gesture of respect and reverence.

A large and devout procession, comprising Catholics from Hirebile, Marsanige, and Yedur, joined the local parishioners in accompanying the Bishop. The procession, led by a beautifully adorned Infant Jesus car, made its way to the church, setting a tone of spiritual fervor for the day’s events.

Following the procession, Bishop Anthony Swamy vested for the Holy Mass, initiating the liturgical rites. A significant moment followed as the Bishop inaugurated the renovated church, symbolizing a renewal of faith and commitment. He cut the ceremonial ribbon and blessed the refurbished edifice with an opening prayer and Holy water.

Msgr. Elias Sequeira, the Vicar General of the Diocese, proclaimed the Word of God, enriching the spiritual atmosphere. In his homily, Msgr. Sequeira elucidated the profound importance of the Church, reflecting on how God resides among His people through the sacred institution, thereby fostering a stronger bond between the divine and humanity.

The Holy Eucharist followed, after which Bishop Anthony Swamy blessed the donors’ candles as a mark of gratitude for their generous contributions. A highlight of the celebration was the release of “Ashirvada,” a commemorative souvenir meticulously compiled by writer and journalist Mr. Ivan D’Costa. The souvenir chronicles the 30-year journey of the Infant Jesus Church, encapsulating its history, milestones, and the unwavering faith of its community.

Nearly twenty priests participated in the Eucharistic celebration, underscoring the significance of the event within the Diocese. The St. Joseph’s Church choir from Hirebile elevated the ceremony with their melodious singing, adding a layer of spiritual fervor to the proceedings.

During the Holy Mass, Bishop T. Anthony Swamy consecrated the crucifix, altar, and tabernacle, further sanctifying the renovated church. Following the Mass, a short felicitation programme was held. The Bishop acknowledged the contributions of those who made the renovation possible, felicitating the architect, contractors, and all the workers involved in the construction and refurbishment efforts. Mr. C. T. Colaco received special recognition for his dedicated service in securing the land upon which the church stands.

The parishioners, in turn, honoured Bishop Anthony Swamy, expressing their gratitude for his presence and blessings. The Bishop lauded the generous contributions of the Hemmakki faithful towards the church and commended Very Rev. Fr. David Prakash for his tireless dedication and leadership in overseeing the renovation work and guiding the parish community.

The community also recognized Very Rev. Fr. David Prakash for his selfless service to the parish.

Among the esteemed clergy present were Very Rev. Fr. Charles Pereira, Chancellor; Rev. Fr. Rajendra, former parish priest; and Rev. Fr. Faustine Furtado of the Karwar Diocese, a native of Hirebile. Rev. Fr. Supreeth Menezes, Secretary of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission, and Joint Secretary Santhosh Kumar served as the liturgical emcees, coordinating the ceremony with grace and reverence.

Mr. Alphonse Rodrigues and his band from Chandoli, Coove, provided melodious music throughout the celebration, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The church premises were adorned with colorful lights, creating a joyful and vibrant environment for all attendees.

The celebration culminated in a Jubilee Agape meal, generously served to all the faithful and guests. With nearly 500 people in attendance, the Infant Jesus Church Pearl Jubilee was a truly joyful, prayerful, and memorable event for the entire parish community, marking a significant milestone in its rich history.