Bantwal: House Confiscated in Landmark Illegal Slaughterhouse Case

Bantwal: In a precedent-setting action, authorities in the Dakshina Kannada district have confiscated the residence and alleged illegal slaughterhouse of an individual accused of repeated violations of cow protection and slaughter prohibition laws. The property, belonging to Hasanabba, a resident of Padi village near Maripalla, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station, has been seized and placed under government custody.

The confiscation follows the registration of a case against Hasanabba for offenses including cow theft and cow slaughter. He was apprehended and presented before the ACJ and JMFC court in connection with Bantwal Rural Police Station Crime No. 123/2025, filed under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 4, 7, and 12 of the Cow Protection Act, and Section 11(D) of the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.

Records indicate a history of legal infractions by Hasanabba, with previous cases registered against him in 2017 (Crime No. 65/2017) and 2018 (Crime No. 88/2018), both involving allegations of cattle theft and violations of cow protection and slaughter prohibition laws.

Responding to these repeated offenses, law enforcement officials submitted a formal report to the Mangalore Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, requesting the confiscation of the alleged illegal slaughterhouse. Acting upon this request, the Mangalore Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate invoked Section 8(4) and 8(5) of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act-2020, issuing an order to seize house numbers 6-54 and 6-54(1), located in Maripalla Padi within the Pudu Gram Panchayat limits. The order, documented as case number MAG/SR 44/2025 dated September 25, corresponds to Police Station Crime No. 123/2025.

The District Superintendent of Police has confirmed to the media that this marks the first instance of illegal slaughterhouse confiscation within the Dakshina Kannada district, signaling a firm stance against violations of cow protection and slaughter prohibition laws within the region. The confiscation serves as a stern warning and is expected to deter future illegal activities related to cattle slaughter.