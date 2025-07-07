Bantwal: Jilted lover stabs ex-partner, hangs self

Mangaluru: An incident involving a jilted lover stabbing his former partner and subsequently committing suicide has been reported from Mangaluru district of Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sudheer, a resident of Kodmal village. His former lover, Divya Yane, has been admitted to a hospital with stab injuries.

The incident occurred at Maripalla in the Bantwal taluk of Mangaluru district. According to the police, Sudheer and Divya had been in a relationship for eight years but had recently developed differences.

On Monday, Sudheer went to Divya’s residence and confronted her. During the altercation, he reportedly pressured her to marry him. When she refused, he stabbed her.

Divya lost consciousness and collapsed. Believing she was dead, Sudheer hanged himself using a rope inside her residence.

Divya had distanced herself from Sudheer and had cut off all communication. However, Sudheer continued to harass her with frequent calls and by following her. When she failed to respond, he went to her rented house and committed the crime.

According to the police, Divya is recovering at a private hospital. The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.



