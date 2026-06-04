BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi honoured with prestigious Tolerance Award 2026

Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Tolerance Award 2026’. The honour recognises BAPS’ commitment to global peace and its contributions to the promotion of tolerance, mutual respect, harmony, and human unity across the globe.

The honour was conferred during the International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference (IDCT 2026), an event that recognises institutions promoting tolerance, dialogue, and peaceful co-existence on the world stage.

The award is not merely an honour for an institution, but a recognition of the universal values ​​that the BAPS Hindu Mandir continuously strives to establish within society — humanity, compassion, unity, and mutual respect.

Through initiatives such as the ‘Festival of Harmony’, ‘Omsiyyat’, and various humanitarian aid campaigns, the temple has brought together people of diverse religions, cultures, and nationalities on a single platform, thereby presenting a remarkable example of global brotherhood.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, while accepting the award, shared inspiring insights regarding the future of family, spirituality, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Today, the most critical question is not what AI can do, but rather what kind of human beings we are becoming under the influence of AI,” he stated.

Citing the eternal ideals of Indian culture — Matrudevo Bhava (Mother is God), Pitrudevo Bhava (Father is God), and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family) — he emphasised that strong families serve as the bedrock of a strong society and a prosperous nation.

He further described the tradition of ‘Ghar Sabha’ (Home Assembly), inspired by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj as an effective social necessity for the modern era, wherein family members sit together daily to experience moments of prayer, dialogue, and deep bonding.

Concluding his deeply inspiring message, he said, “The future will not be built solely upon more intelligent machines; it will be forged from stronger families, more sensitive hearts, and more compassionate communities. We do not need merely ‘AI-Powered Families’, but rather ‘AI-Empowered Families’.”

This honour symbolises the global role of the BAPS Hindu Temple — a role through which it serves as a new beacon of peace, dialogue, and human unity in the world, bridging cultures, communities, and nations.



