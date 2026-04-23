Baramati by-election: Voting underway; Sunetra Pawar says people know how much ‘Dada’ has done

Baramati: MahaYuti candidate and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar cast her vote for the Baramati Assembly by-election on Thursday.

She cast her vote at a polling station in Baramati’s Gangubai Kante Zilla Parishad Primary School.

The by-election was necessitated following former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash near Baramati airport in January this year.

Following Ajit Pawar’s demise, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. She is now contesting the Baramati by-elections, along with 23 candidates. The NCP (SP) and Congress had pulled out of the race.

Speaking to the reporters, Sunetra Pawar said, “People of Baramati know that Dada (Ajit Pawar) has done so much for so many years. And they know they can repay him by voting in today’s election. Today is an important day for voting.”

She also visited Ajit Pawar’s memorial site in Baramati to pay her respects before casting her vote in the elections. Their son, Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar, also paid his respects at his late father’s memorial.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunetra Pawar broke down while addressing a large gathering, vowing to fulfil the dreams of her late husband, Ajit Pawar, and serve the people of Baramati.

Addressing a massive crowd, she asserted that she has taken up this “Gordian knot” (Shiv Dhanushya) to fulfil Ajit Pawar’s vision for Baramati. She added that she has “locked her grief in a cellar” to serve the people of Baramati.

Sunetra Pawar characterised the political support she has received as a collective backing for the development of Baramati.

Expressing her gratitude to all organisations that extended their support, she acknowledged the contributions of the family elders and her husband.

She positioned herself as a “servant of the people” rather than a politician. “The foundation was laid by the foresight of Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar built the pinnacle upon it,” she stated.

“This ground has a tradition of struggle and unity; it is the same venue where Ajit Pawar was once accorded a civic reception. This sea of people is a testament to the respect and love Baramati holds for him.”

Admitting that her heart refuses to accept holding a rally without Ajit Pawar, she clarified her role in the election.

“I am standing here not just as a candidate, but to preserve the lifelong bond we share with Baramati. Baramati is my strength, and you are all my family,” she said.

She further emphasised that Baramati was her husband’s “breath” and that every voter was a “Pandurang” (deity) to him.

Concluding her speech, she reminded the supporters of a key lesson from her husband: “Ajit Pawar always taught us that no election is small; every battle must be taken seriously.”