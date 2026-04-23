‘Jai Badri Vishal’ resonates as portals of Badrinath Dham open; CM Dhami offers prayers

Chamoli: With the resounding chants of “Jai Badri Vishal”, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham opened early on Thursday, imbuing the entire atmosphere with devotion and faith. This marks the official start to the Char Dham Yatra.

The portals of one of the most sacred shrines of Hinduism opened at 6:15 a.m. amid Vedic chants and rituals. The temple priests performed worship and rituals for Lord Badri Vishal, accompanied by Vedic mantras, following which the temple was opened for devotees to offer their prayers and seek ‘darshan’.

Thousands of devotees were present at the site to witness this special occasion. Many had even queued up since the previous night, eager to be among the very first to catch a glimpse of the Lord.

As the temple gates opened, joy and reverence were clearly visible in the eyes of the devotees. Some stood with folded hands in prayer, others prayed with deep emotion, while some attempted to capture this momentous occasion on their mobile phones. A distinct sense of peace and contentment was evident on every face.

During the event, the temple complex was beautifully adorned with flowers, further enhancing its grandeur. The Army band also added to the sanctity of this auspicious occasion with their melodious tunes. A palpable sense of positive energy permeated the entire atmosphere.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also arrived in Badrinath to offer prayers. On this occasion, he performed the first ‘puja’ of Lord Badri Vishal in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, “With the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham, the sacred Char Dham Yatra has officially commenced. Providing a safe, well-organised, and hassle-free travel experience to all devotees arriving from across the country and abroad in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is our government’s top priority.”

In another post, CM Dhami stated: “I had the privilege of being present on the auspicious occasion of the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham — the holy abode of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu. Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, this divine shrine stands as a living symbol of the unwavering faith, Sanatan traditions, and spiritual consciousness of millions of devotees. On this sacred occasion, the transcendental devotion, divine energy, and profound spiritual experience left my heart overwhelmed with emotion.”

Prior to this, the gates of Shri Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri Dhams had already been opened. Now, devotees arriving from across the country and abroad will be able to participate in this sacred pilgrimage.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of devotees undertake this journey, considering their lives blessed after having the ‘darshan’ of Lord Badri Vishal. It is believed that offering prayers here brings peace to the mind and alleviates all suffering. This is precisely why, despite the arduous nature of the journey, the devotees’ faith remains unwavering.