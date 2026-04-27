Basavashree honour: Deve Gowda expresses concern over decline across all sectors ​

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda expressed concern on Monday that a decline is being witnessed across all sectors today.​

In a letter thanking Basava Vedike for announcing the ‘Basavashree’ award in his honour, he stressed the relevance and importance of the Vachana saints in the present context.​

He said that intellectuals are turning cynical about the deterioration of the system and that people’s movements are weakening. Therefore, he emphasised the need today for the philosophical depth of Allama, the activism of Basavanna, and the assertiveness of Ambigara Chowdaiah, all social reformers of the 12th century who fought the caste system.​

He noted that Basavanna propagated a divine principle that eliminated discrimination between the rich and the poor, men and women, and all forms of social hierarchy, through the ideals of monotheism and the dignity of labour.​

He said Basavanna built a ‘Mahamane’, a people’s institution, by the people and for the people, and regarded the palace of King Bijjala as insignificant. The Kalyana revolution, led by him, produced thousands of Sharanas and Sharanes (male and female authors) whose Vachanas, born of their spiritual and lived experiences, enriched Kannada literature and spread culture and values.​

The former Prime Minister said that the special programme organised by Basava Vedike on the occasion of Basava Jayanti is truly commendable.​

He offered respectful salutations to Sri Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who is presiding over the event. He added that the organisers may have decided to confer the ‘Basavashree’ award on him either out of affection or due to his advanced age.​

He humbly stated that he was not deserving of the award and bowed, with hesitation and humility, to the affection shown towards him.​

He described Basaveshwara’s 12th-century movement as a great people’s movement and a remarkable political, economic, social, literary, and cultural revolution. He added that the concepts of ‘Kayaka’ (work) and ‘Dasoha’ (service) remain relevant even today.​

He said he had wished to attend the programme to listen to the teachings of several scholars, including Gururaj Karjagi, but was unable to do so due to health issues.​

He sought forgiveness from the Swamiji, organisers, distinguished guests, and the devotee gathering, and wished for the programme’s success and for its message to spread far and wide.​

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