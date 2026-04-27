Fire Mishap in Udupi Commercial Building: Loss Estimated at Rs 2.5 Crore

Udupi: A devastating fire that erupted in a commercial building near the Udupi city bus stand on Sunday evening was finally extinguished at 7 a.m. on Monday, leaving behind an estimated loss of Rs 2.5 crore. The intense blaze required continuous firefighting operations throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short circuit within a plastic goods warehouse owned by Bhim, a businessman from Rajasthan, as the likely cause of the fire. The flames rapidly spread, destroying his plastic and mobile phone shops and significantly damaging two or three adjacent establishments.

Despite firefighters bringing the blaze under control late Sunday night, repeated flare-ups within the warehouse and lower-floor shops necessitated ongoing intervention. Fire personnel remained on-site to quell the recurring flames.

The incident destroyed four shops belonging to a single owner. Shop owner Bhim, reportedly overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster, experienced a serious health episode and has been hospitalized.

Local shop staff, social workers, and concerned citizens have mobilized to assist in clearing the charred debris from the ravaged shops. Beyond the loss of merchandise, the building’s structural integrity and shutters sustained substantial damage.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna Calls for Rs 10 Crore Compensation

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, accompanied by government officials, conducted an on-site assessment of the damage. He directed the Tahsildar and municipal revenue officials to compile a comprehensive report for submission to the state government. The MLA also engaged with local traders to gather firsthand accounts of the incident.

Suvarna characterized the fire as one of the most significant to impact Udupi city, resulting in losses totaling crores of rupees. He pledged to advocate for a Rs 10 crore compensation package from the state government, to be considered under a special case provision.

The MLA also addressed public concerns regarding the perceived delay in the fire department’s response. He stated that an inquiry into these allegations would be initiated, and information would be sought from relevant officials.

Furthermore, Suvarna noted that a formal request has already been submitted to the Home Minister for the allocation of additional fire vehicles to Udupi and for the expedited filling of vacant positions within the fire department. He also assured the public that efforts are underway to finalize the ongoing Manipal fire station project and bring it into operation as quickly as possible.

Ramesh Kanchan Advocates for Modernization of Fire Service Vehicles

Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan voiced his deep concern over the unprecedented losses caused by the fire in the heart of Udupi, estimating that approximately 14 shops were destroyed.

Kanchan echoed concerns regarding the fire brigade’s response time, asserting that allegations of delayed arrival, which purportedly allowed the fire to spread and intensify, must be subjected to a transparent and high-level investigation. He insisted that any negligence or administrative failures uncovered during the investigation should result in strict legal action against those responsible.

Kanchan also highlighted the outdated nature of the district’s fire service vehicles, urging the district administration to submit a report to the government requesting the allocation of advanced fire vehicles for Udupi as a matter of urgency.

In a press release, Ramesh Kanchan appealed to all shop owners to install and maintain fire extinguishers within their establishments as a proactive safety measure, emphasizing that such preparedness could significantly mitigate losses during emergencies.