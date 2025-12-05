‘Be Artisans of Peace’ – Cardinal Ferrão Calls for Prophetic Leadership at Pre-Christmas Gathering

Mangaluru: In a powerful call to action amidst changing times, His Eminence Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, urged the lay faithful in Mangaluru to become “artisans of peace” and “truth bearers” in society.

The Cardinal was delivering the keynote address at a special pre-Christmas gathering titled “At the Threshold of Christmas: Christian Witness in Times of Change,” held on Friday, December 5, at St Anthony Ashram’s Sambhram Hall, Jeppu, Mangaluru. The Cardinal was in the city for the celebration of the annual feast at St Joseph Vaz Shrine in Mudipu. The event was jointly organised by the Konkani Catholic Lawyers’ Guild (KCLG), Diocese of Mangalore, and the Diocesan Commission for Lay Faithful.

Cardinal’s Keynote: A Call to Prophetic Leadership

Delivering the keynote address, Cardinal Ferrão emphasised that Christian witness is primarily about making Jesus present through one’s life. Echoing Pope Francis, he highlighted the need for a “culture of encounter,” urging the community to promote peace and engage in meaningful dialogue.

“We are called to be the artisans of peace,” the Cardinal stated. He stressed that dialogue is central to Christian communication and encouraged the laity to form friendships across religious circles and join community initiatives.

The Cardinal outlined the responsibility of the laity—specifically lawyers, business owners, working professionals, and media workers—to exercise “prophetic leadership” in their workplaces.

“We must refuse silence in the face of injustice and defend the marginalised and voiceless. Our stance should not be aggressive, but firm and compassionate,” he noted, calling on the faithful to build “bridges and not breaches” amidst hostility.

Dr Praveen Martis: Building Counter-Narratives

Responding to the keynote, Guest of Honour Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) and President of The Xavier Board of Higher Education in India (XBHEI), contextualised the theme within the current scenario of Mangaluru.

Dr Martis highlighted significant demographic shifts, noting that the number of vocations and marriages is declining, while single-child families and upward mobility driven by ambition among the youth are on the rise.

“In this context, Christian witness—especially amidst false narratives and uncertainties—requires that the fight for truth and justice must continue,” Dr Martis said. He urged the faithful to break out of their “comfort zones” and build “counter-narratives” through dialogue and a change of mindset, while adapting to changing technology and revolutions. He further emphasized that through the collaboration of all Indian Catholic educational institutions, the community can set a powerful and united witness in these times.

Interactive Session

Following the addresses, the forum was thrown open for discussion and dialogue. The interventions were moderated by Dr Alwyn D’Sa, former Registrar of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, who facilitated a vibrant exchange of ideas on the session’s themes.

Presidential Address: Denounce and Announce

Presiding over the function, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, delivered a stirring message focused on the dual responsibility of the faithful.

“We must ‘denounce’ prophetically the fake narratives, crimes, and injustice through writing and media,” Bishop Saldanha asserted. “At the same time, we must ‘announce’ the Good News—that Jesus is present in the hearts of all, and that Christian ethos resides in the hearts of everyone.”

Proceedings and Dignitaries

Sr Rency SRA compered the programme.

The event began with a welcome address by Advocate Sushanth C. A. Saldanha, President of the Konkani Catholic Lawyers’ Guild.

Several prominent dignitaries graced the occasion, including Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus, Fr. J. B. Crasta, Secretary of the Diocesan Commission for Lay Faithful, and Mr M. P. Noronha, Principal District Government Pleader. Also present were Dr John D’Silva, Secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Parishad; Mr Roy Castelino, Diocesan PRO; alongside various religious provincial superiors, priests, sisters, and members of the Guild.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Mrs Loveena Paneer, Secretary of KCLG.