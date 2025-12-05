Sonia Gandhi conveys good wishes for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed her good wishes for the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held here on December 8-9.

In a message, she congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his initiative in organising the Telangana Rising Global Summit and hoped this marks a major step towards making Telangana a trillion-dollar economy by 2034.

She wrote that the event provides a much-needed common platform for all those interested in actively participating in the many exciting and promising projects and plans for the development and progress of Telangana.

“The three-pronged strategy being adopted in the state aims at a 360-degree approach, ensuring equal emphasis is given to urban, peri-urban and rural-agro development projects. This will enable Telangana’s extraordinarily rich human and natural resources, the entrepreneurial brilliance of its people and its renowned knowledge and technological prowess, to flower to its full potential,” reads the message.

She sent her good wishes to all those attending the Summit and wished them success in their endeavours to contribute to the growth and progress of Telangana.

During his visit to New Delhi on December 3, the Chief Minister had invited Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and top party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the Global Summit.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed them on the Vision Document proposed to be unveiled at the summit.

CM Revanth Reddy had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Central ministers to extend the invitation.

The Summit is expected to serve as the State’s flagship platform to present its development vision, major infrastructure initiatives, investment opportunities, and the long-term “Telangana Rising 2047” roadmap.

The state government has invited the Chief Ministers of all states for the two-day event to be held at the upcoming Bharat Future City.

Eminent industrialists, prominent economists, sportspersons, media personalities, diplomats and experts from various fields are also being invited.