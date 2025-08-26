Belgaum Diocese Hosts Catholic Think Tank Orientation Seminar

Belgaum: The Diocese of Belgaum took a significant step towards intellectual and faith-based engagement by hosting an orientation seminar on the formation of a Catholic Think Tank. The event, held under the leadership of Bishop Derek Fernandes, brought together clergy, religious, and laity to envision a new forum of reflection and dialogue for the Church.

In his keynote address, Bishop Derek Fernandes emphasized the relevance of such an initiative in today’s world. He recalled how former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde once proposed a government think tank, drawing a parallel to the Church’s need for similar platforms to respond to societal, political, and cultural challenges with wisdom and foresight.

Fr. Sudeep Paul, MSFS, Director of Sandesha Foundation, and Regional secretary, Social Communications Commission, gave the orientation talk, outlining the vision, objectives, and structure of Catholic Think Tanks. He described them as spaces where faith and intellect converge to address contemporary issues such as social justice, ecological concerns, religious freedom, and the role of the Church in modern society. He stressed the importance of theological and social dialogue, youth empowerment, research and advocacy, collaboration with educational institutions, and equipping Catholics for leadership in public service. He also highlighted the need for regular engagement through forums, publications, and digital platforms to ensure wider participation and impact.

Mr. Roy Castelino, President, Catholic Think Tank, Karnataka elaborated further on the idea by suggesting possible activities for the Belgaum think tank, including policy recommendations, academic discussions, and community-oriented projects.

The seminar was anchored by Mrs. Clara Fernandes, Regional Secretary, Laity Commission who also coordinated the event. At its conclusion, an ad hoc committee was formed to initiate the process of establishing the Catholic Think Tank in the Diocese of Belgaum. The committee members include Mr. Brian D’Souza from Hubli, Mrs. Clara Fernandes from Belgaum, Mr Raymond Carvalho and Mr. Louis Rodrigues from Belgaum.

The gathering ended on a hopeful note, with participants affirming their commitment to shaping a forum that will strengthen the Church’s prophetic voice in Karnataka and contribute meaningfully to society.

By Clara Fernandes