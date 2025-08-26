Chhattisgarh employees to receive hiked DA from September 1, order issued

Raipur: With effective from September 1, the Chhattisgarh government has officially raised the Dearness Allowance for its officers and employees by two per cent, bringing the total to 55 per cent, now at par with the Central government’s rate of DA.

The announcement, made earlier by Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, was formalised through a notification issued by the Finance Department on Monday evening.

For those under the sixth pay scale, the adjustment is even more significant. With the cumulative DA hike reaching six per cent, these employees will now receive a staggering 252 per cent DA — marking a substantial boost in monthly earnings.

As the revised DA will come into effect from September 1, the employees are expected to see the impact in their October salaries.

This festive season gesture is set to benefit approximately 3.30 lakh government officers and employees across the state.

Until now, Chhattisgarh employees were receiving 53 per cent DA. The increase not only bridges the gap with central standards but also reflects the state’s commitment to supporting its workforce amid rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

However, the announcement has also reignited demands from the Government Employee Officers Federation, which is pressing for arrears to be paid retroactively. The Federation argues that since the Central government implemented its DA hike earlier, Chhattisgarh should follow suit in recognising the increase from the same date.

They emphasise that parity with central policies should not only reflect in rates but also in timelines.

The Vishnu Dev government has not responded to the demands of the employees so far, but the move to increase the DA is seen as reinforcing its alignment with national standards while offering tangible relief to state employees ahead of the festive season.

The chief minister had announced the DA hike last week before embarking upon a foreign trip to various countries to showcase the potential of Chhattisgarh and attract investment.