Beloved Priest and Compassionate Leader Rev. Fr Dr Lawrence C. D’Souza Passes Away

Udupi: The Diocese of Udupi mourns the loss of Rev. Fr Dr Lawrence C. D’Souza, a devoted priest, visionary leader, and compassionate pastor, who passed away early this morning at Father MullerMedical College Hospital in Mangalore. Fr. Lawrence, aged 75, had been courageously battling illness for several years, and he peacefully returned to his Creator surrounded by prayer and love.

Born on 28 November 1948, in Pernal (Diocese of Udupi), Fr. Lawrence was the son of the late Mr. Casmir D’Souza and the late Mrs. Regina D’Souza. He was ordained to the priesthood on 05 May 1977, after completing his philosophical and theological studies at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Jeppu, Mangalore. He held a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology (B.Th.) and was academically gifted, also earning a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), a Master’s Degree in Philosophy (M.A.), and a degree in Law (LL.B.).Additionally, he pursued a Doctorate (Ph.D.) in “Administration and Supervision in Church-Related Institutions” from Fordham University, USA, furthering his expertise in ecclesial leadership and administration.

Throughout his ministry, Fr Lawrence served with distinction and dedication, taking on roles that allowed him to touch the lives of countless individuals. His assignments included:

Assistant Priest at Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar (1977-1979),

Assistant Director of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangalore (1979-1984),

Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education (CBE) (1984-1992),

Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangalore (1998-2006),

Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church, Cordel-Kulshekar, Mangalore (2006-2008),

Director of St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences (2008-2014),

Secretary of the Catholic Education Society of Udupi (CESU) (2015-2018),

Rector and Parish Priest of Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur (2018-2020).

A man of tremendous ability and faith, Fr. Lawrence was known for his exceptional leadership and administrative expertise. He combined his intelligence and skill with a pastoral heart, becoming a source of strength and guidance for those he served. As a leader, he brought both vision and compassion to every position he held, notably in healthcare and educational institutions where he served as a devoted administrator. His time at Father Muller and St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru showcased his dedication to compassionate care, while his tenure in Catholic education helped shape the formation of countless young minds in faith and integrity.

After four decades of tireless service, Fr. Lawrence retired from active ministry in 2020 due to ill health and had since resided at Milagres Home for the Retired Priests in Kallianpur. Even in his retirement, he remained a source of inspiration and wisdom to those around him.

Fr. Lawrence will be fondly remembered for his deep spirituality, gentle demeanour, and commitment to the welfare of his flock. His contributions to the diocese and beyond are lasting testaments to his love for God and His people. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, humility, and service that will continue to inspire the faithful for years to come.

Funeral Details:

The Funeral Mass for Rev. Fr Dr Lawrence C. D’Souza will be celebrated on Saturday, 16 November 2024, at 09:30 a.m. at Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte-Kallianpur, followed by burial in the Diocesan Priests’ Cemetery at Santhekatte. The body will be kept for public viewing and final respects from 08:00 a.m. on Saturday at Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte.

The Diocese of Udupi extends its heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved Fr. Lawrence and invites the faithful to join in prayer for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing.