Udupi Diocese Schools Embrace AI for Transformative Education

Udupi: The Catholic Educational Society of Udupi Diocese (CESU) organised a one-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Anugraha Pastoral Centre, Udupi, to prepare educators for the rapidly evolving educational landscape. The event, led by Rev. Fr Vincent Crasta, Secretary of CESU and Director of Anugraha Pastoral Centre, in association with Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore powered by Ailumina -AI Learning platform, brought together key stakeholders in education to explore how AI can revolutionise teaching and learning practices.

Very Rev. Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of the Diocese and Vice President of CESU, was the Chief Guest. Addressing the participants, he underscored the importance of embracing AI in education, stating, “Artificial Intelligence has the potential to make education more inclusive and impactful. Through adaptive learning, it enables personalised instruction, ensuring that every student’s unique needs are met effectively.”

The workshop brought together principals, headmasters, technical staff from CESU-managed English and Kannada medium schools, and members of the Pastoral Centre team, including priests and nuns. It aimed to equip participants with practical AI skills and insights to enhance classroom experiences while maintaining ethical standards in education.

The sessions were facilitated by two distinguished AI experts:Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, a Google-Certified AI Coach, and media professional.Mr Leo Victor Zalki, Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP, an Oracle and Google-Certified AI professional.

The facilitators introduced participants to a range of AI tools and applications that foster personalised, interactive, and data-driven learning experiences. Key topics included adaptive learning, ethical AI usage in education, and integrating AI for enhanced classroom engagement.

Fr Fernandes remarked, “Education today demands innovation. AI empowers teachers to tailor learning experiences, making education more dynamic and relevant to individual student needs.”

Mr Zalki emphasised the supportive role of AI, stating, “Artificial Intelligence does not replace teachers. Instead, it complements their creativity and expertise, enabling them to achieve greater impact in their teaching.”

Mr Jayashankara K., Principal of St Mary’s PU College, Shirva, shared, “Before attending this workshop, I thought AI was beyond my understanding. However, after participating today, I feel confident to explore the vast world of AI. I realize now that AI doesn’t take away jobs if we learn to use it. It actually enhances our creativity when applied ethically.”

Mrs. Joyce Vandana, a Headmistress of one of the Kannada medium schools in Udupi, added, “AI is incredibly useful in the field of education. It’s a tool that every teacher across all schools should understand and incorporate into their teaching. It opens new avenues for both educators and students.”

The workshop concluded with participants gaining hands-on experience in using AI tools and practical strategies to implement these technologies in their schools. The initiative reflects CESU’s commitment to staying at the forefront of educational innovation while upholding its mission of delivering holistic and value-based education.

By integrating AI into its academic framework, CESU is ensuring its institutions are equipped to navigate the future of education while fostering excellence and inclusivity in learning.