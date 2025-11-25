Belthangady: Accused in Advocate Murder Case Arrested After Absconding

Belthangady: T. Dinesh Shetty, also known as Dinnu, a resident of Mugali Hosamane, Nair Tharpu, Nala Post, Belthangady, has been apprehended after being on the run for an unspecified period. Shetty was previously convicted in connection with a 2009 murder case registered at Mangaluru South Police Station (Crime No. 144/2009).

Dinesh Shetty was found guilty of carrying out the contract killing of advocate Kaseem Noushad. Investigations revealed that the murder was allegedly orchestrated under the directives of underworld figure Ravi Poojary and his associate, Kali Yogish, who purportedly commissioned the crime. The court sentenced Shetty to life imprisonment for his involvement.

Shetty served approximately eleven years of his sentence before being released in December 2019, following an appeal to the Hon’ble High Court.

Subsequent to his release, authorities allege Shetty’s involvement in several additional criminal cases, including an abduction (Crime No. 01/2019, Kavoor Police Station), a cheating case (Crime No. 88/2022, Mangaluru North Police Station), and an extortion case (Crime No. 06/2023, Mangaluru North Police Station).

For the past eighteen months, Shetty had been evading court appearances and remained at large. On November 25, 2025, he was finally taken into custody by the ACP of the North Sub-Division and his team.