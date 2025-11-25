Kalaburagi: Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Beelagi Dies in Tragic Car Accident

Kalaburagi: Mahantesh Beelagi, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, died in a car accident on Monday. Beelagi, who served as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, was among three individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The accident occurred near Gaunalli Cross in the Jevargi taluk of Kalaburagi district. Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle, in which Beelagi was travelling, overturned after the driver attempted to avert a collision with a dog that had unexpectedly darted onto the road. The sudden maneuver resulted in the driver losing control, leading to the fatal accident.

Alongside Mahantesh Beelagi, his brother Shankar Beelagi and Eeranna Shirasangi also succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, with condolences pouring in from government officials, colleagues, and acquaintances.

Mahantesh Beelagi was a respected figure in the IAS fraternity, known for his dedication and commitment to public service. Significant contributions to the sector marked his tenure as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation. His sudden and unexpected passing is a profound loss to the state administration.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ascertain further details. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families.