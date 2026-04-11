Belthangady Businessman Sudeep Rai Suicide Case: Wife Soumya Shetty Arrested

Karkala: Police have apprehended Soumya Shetty, 28, in connection with the suicide of her husband, Sudeep Rai, a businessman hailing from Belthangady. The arrest follows an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rai’s death, which occurred on March 24 at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Sudeep Rai, originally from Nelyadi in Puttur, and Soumya Shetty, a resident of Kaje in Karkala and an employee of the Puttur Sub-Registrar’s office, entered into a registered marriage on February 17. Following their marriage, the couple established residence in Bangle Gudde, Kaje, situated in Joduraste, Karkala.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Sudeep Rai’s father, Damodar Rai, alleging that his son was subjected to mental harassment by Soumya Shetty, ultimately leading to his suicide. According to the complaint, on March 17, Soumya Shetty allegedly intercepted Sudeep Rai and his mother while they were en route to a puja in Kadaba taluk. It is alleged that she verbally abused Sudeep Rai and issued death threats during this encounter.

Following the incident, Sudeep Rai returned to Karkala. On March 22, he allegedly consumed poison in a suicide attempt. Despite receiving medical treatment, he died two days later at a hospital in Mangaluru.

The Karkala Town Police Station registered a case based on Damodar Rai’s complaint. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar transferred the investigation to Karkala Town Police Inspector Manjappa D.R. on April 1. After a period of investigation and evidence collection, Soumya Shetty was arrested on April 11. She was subsequently presented before the court and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.