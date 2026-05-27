Siddaramaiah receives caste census report amid exit speculation

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday received the Social and Educational Survey Report, popularly known as the caste census, prepared by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission at his office in Vidhana Soudha.

The report’s findings are likely to stir controversy.

The report, considered significant in the context of caste and backward-class data in the state, was formally submitted in the presence of several ministers, legislators, commission members, and senior officials.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Department Shivaraj Tangadagi, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, and Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy were present during the submission of the report.

Congress MLAs N.H. Konareddy and P.M. Narendra Swamy also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnanna and Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudhan R. Naik were also present on the occasion.

Members of the commission, including Shivannagouda, Chandrappa Yadav, Pratibha Kulai, Dr C.M. Kundagol, and Dr G.N. Srikanthaiah, participated in the programme.

Member Secretary Dayanand, Administrative Secretary Urmila B., Commission Special Advisor D.N. Nayak, and other experts were also present during the submission of the report.

The “Social and Educational Survey Report” is expected to play an important role in discussions on backward-class welfare, reservation policies, and socio-economic representation in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the caste census report to the Chief Minister, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudhan Naik said that the report had been completed in full, but he was unable to disclose detailed information at this stage.

“The report related to OBCs has been fully completed. There is no connection between speculation and the actual report. Translation of the report took time. We had initially planned to submit the report on May 30, but since May 29 is a holiday, it was submitted today itself,” he said.

He further stated that the report runs to nearly 300 pages and that the survey was conducted comprehensively.

“We cannot do anything about those who did not participate in the survey. Because of this, some figures may be lower than expected. We have submitted the report honestly and sincerely. We hope the government accepts the report at the earliest,” Madhusudhan Naik stated.

However, sources stated that, according to the report, Muslims constitute the largest community in Karnataka in terms of population.

The report states that Muslims account for nearly 14 per cent of the state’s population, with an estimated population of around 75.25 lakh people.

The report further mentions that Muslims, with a population estimated between 75 lakh and 80 lakh, are the largest community in Karnataka.

Veerashaiva-Lingayats constitute around 11 per cent of the population, with an estimated population between 60 lakh and 65 lakh, making them the second-largest community in the state.

Vokkaligas account for around 10 per cent of the population, with an estimated population between 55 lakh and 60 lakh, making them the third-largest community.

The Kuruba community constitutes nearly 8 per cent of the population, with an estimated population between 40 lakh and 45 lakh, making it the fourth-largest community in Karnataka, according to the report submitted to the government.