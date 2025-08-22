Belthangady: Case Registered Against Girish Mattannanavar and Others for Alleged Obstruction of Duty During Timarodi Arrest

Belthangady: A formal case has been registered at the Belthangady Police Station against Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Girish Mattannanavar, Jayanth T., and a number of unnamed individuals, following allegations of obstruction of police duty. The incident reportedly occurred when officers from the Brahmavar Police Station attempted to arrest Timarodi at his residence in Ujire.

The sequence of events leading to the arrest attempt began on August 18, when Rajeev Kulal filed a complaint at the Brahmavar Police Station in the Udupi district. The complaint alleged that Mahesh Shetty Timarodi had disseminated derogatory remarks against B.L. Santhosh, the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), via the YouTube platform. In response to the complaint, law enforcement officials issued a notice directing Timarodi to appear before them on August 21 for questioning. However, Timarodi reportedly failed to comply with the notice.

On the morning of August 21, a contingent of officers from the Brahmavar Police Station proceeded to Timarodi’s residence in Ujire with the intention of executing an arrest. Upon arrival, the officers were allegedly met with resistance from a group of individuals who forcefully obstructed them from performing their mandated duties. Subsequently, Brahmavar Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Malabagilu lodged a formal complaint at the Belthangady Police Station, detailing the alleged obstruction and related offenses.

According to the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Malabagilu, Timarodi, Mattannanavar, Jayanth T., and approximately 10 to 15 other individuals not only prevented the police from carrying out their lawful duty but also issued threats to disseminate defamatory content against the officers on social media platforms. Furthermore, it is alleged that Timarodi resisted traveling in the official police vehicle after being taken into custody, instead insisting on being transported in a private car. A group of supporters reportedly followed the procession in separate vehicles, creating further obstruction and disruption.

Based on the aforementioned complaint, a case was formally registered on August 22 at the Belthangady Police Station. The charges leveled against the accused fall under sections 132, 189(2), 351(2), 263A, 190, and 262 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), the newly enacted criminal code. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.