Hiriadka Police Register Case Against Bajrang Dal Leaders for Alleged Violation of Program Permit

Hiriadka: Law enforcement officials at the Hiriadka Police Station have initiated legal proceedings against prominent members of the Bajrang Dal following allegations of non-compliance with stipulated conditions for a permitted event. The case stems from an incident on August 20th, wherein Bajrang Dal’s Hiriadka unit organized a torchlight procession and public meeting, which allegedly featured an individual accused of delivering provocative speeches, without prior notification to the authorities.

The permitted event, commencing with a torchlight march from Kotnakatte to Devadiga Sabha Bhavana at 6:00 p.m., culminated in a public meeting at the Sabha Bhavana. Law enforcement sources indicate that the procession experienced a delay, commencing at approximately 7:30 p.m., before proceeding to the designated meeting location. The permit issued by the police explicitly prohibited any inflammatory or divisive rhetoric that could potentially disrupt communal harmony within the region.

Authorities allege that Dinesh Mendon, identified as a known rowdy-sheeter, and his associates extended an invitation to Sharan Pumpwell of Mangaluru, providing him with a platform to address attendees at the event. Pumpwell is reportedly facing accusations related to a prior instance of delivering a speech deemed to be provocative and potentially inciting communal discord.

According to police reports, the program extended from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Investigators have identified Dinesh Mendon and Subrahmanya Bhat as the organizers responsible for the event. Authorities assert that the organizers neglected to inform the police about the intended participation of Sharan Pumpwell, constituting a violation of the conditions outlined in the event permit. The Hiriadka Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the extent of the alleged violations and to ensure adherence to legal protocols.