Belthangady: Caste abuse and death threats to youth; two arrested

Belthangady: Dharmasthala police have apprehended two individuals in connection with an incident involving caste-based abuse, death threats, and attempted assault against a local youth in Shibaje village. The suspects, identified as Anand Gowda and Thimmappa Poojary, both residents of Shibaje, were taken into custody on May 22nd.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by Praveen, a resident of Shibaje, alleging that on May 15th, Anand Gowda and Thimmappa Poojary confronted him while he was standing near Kurunj House. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly attempted to assault Praveen, with Anand Gowda reportedly brandishing a hatchet and Thimmappa Poojary carrying an iron rod.

Praveen further alleges that the accused subjected him to verbal abuse, employing vulgar language and casteist slurs. He stated that they attempted to attack him before he managed to escape and secure himself inside his residence. In his complaint to the Dharmasthala police, Praveen accused Gowda and Poojary of illegally trespassing onto his property and issuing death threats.

The Dharmasthala police have registered a case based on Praveen’s complaint and are currently conducting further investigations into the matter. The arrested individuals are presently in police custody pending further legal proceedings.