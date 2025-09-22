Belthangady Deanery Hosts Speech Training Programme for Children

Belthangady: The Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh (R), Belthangady Deanery, orchestrated a speech training programme for children on September 21st at the Holy Redeemer Church Auditorium, Belthangady. The initiative aimed to cultivate and refine the oratory skills of young participants within the deanery.

The programme commenced with a formal inauguration, marked by the lighting of a lamp by Rev. Fr. Walter D’Mello, Parish Priest of Belthangady Church. Mr. Albert Sunil Monis, President of the Catholic Sabha, Belthangady Deanery, extended a formal welcome to the assembled dignitaries, further honoring them with floral bouquets in a gesture of respect and gratitude.

Mrs. Muriel Henrita Coutinho, a distinguished faculty member from Yenepoya University, Mangalore, served as the chief resource person for the training session. Her expertise guided the children through various aspects of effective communication and public speaking. The dais was graced by the presence of several other prominent figures, including Mr. Stany Lobo, Central Political Coordinator; Mr. Albert Sunil Monis, President, Belthangady Deanery; Mr. Steiny Pinto, Secretary, Belthangady Deanery; Mr. Gilbert Pinto, President, Belthangady Unit; and Mr. Daniel Crasta, Convener of the Deanery-level Speech Competition.

Mrs. Irene Sequeira provided an introduction to the chief resource person, highlighting Mrs. Coutinho’s qualifications and experience in the field of speech training. Following the training session, Mr. Daniel Crasta, the Convener, delivered a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the programme.

Rev. Fr. Walter D’Mello, Deanery Director, addressed the children, imparting an inspiring message that emphasized the importance of effective communication in their personal and academic lives. Mr. Walter Monis, Vice President of Belthangady Parish, served as the compere for the event, ensuring the smooth and efficient flow of the programme.

The training session witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 270 children. Notably, the Madanthyar Unit contributed the largest contingent of participants. In recognition of their significant contribution, Mr. Vincent D’Souza, President of Madanthyar Unit, and Mr. Leo Rodrigues, Vice President of the Central Committee, were felicitated during the event. Their dedication to fostering the development of young talent within their unit was duly acknowledged.