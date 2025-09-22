Free Speech and Hearing Camp at Father Muller’s from 22nd – 27th September, 2025

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing, in observance of “International Hearing Impaired Week,” will be organizing a Free Speech and Hearing Camp from 22nd September to 27th September, 2025.

This initiative aims to create awareness, offer early diagnosis, and promote intervention strategies for individuals with hearing and speech difficulties.

Highlights of the Camp:

Free Registration

Free Audiological Evaluation

40% Discount on Hearing Aids

Vestibular Evaluation

Language Evaluation

Voice Evaluation

Fluency Evaluation

Articulation Assessment

Swallowing Assessment

Timings: 22nd – 27th September, 2025

Morning Session: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Post-Noon Session: 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM

All assessments and consultations will be conducted by expert professionals in the field of Speech and Hearing.

Why This Camp Matters:

Hearing impairment is a condition where individuals experience difficulty in perceiving sound, ranging from mild hearing loss to complete deafness.

Speech and language impairments affect a person’s ability to communicate and may include articulation problems, voice disorders, stammering, and language delays—often seen in both children and adults, including those affected by neurological conditions.

These impairments may:

Be congenital (present from birth)

Develop gradually over time.

Be the result of illness, injury, or side effects of medication.

Participants of the camp will also be provided with a free Father Muller Health Card, which offers exclusive benefits on consultations, diagnostic services, lab services, and medicines.

With a legacy of 145 years of compassionate healthcare, the Father Muller Charitable Institutions continue to serve with the motto, “Heal and Comfort.” The Department of Speech and Hearing, established in 2007, offers professional programs in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (B.ASLP, M.Sc. Audiology, and M.Sc. SLP), affiliated to Mangalore University and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

For Registration and Further Details, Please Contact:

📞 0824-2238295 / 2238296

Let us come together to support individuals in improving their communication and quality of life — because “a better quality of life is at the heart of everything we do.”