Belthangady Entrepreneur Dies Following Suicide Attempt

Belthangady: A 36-year-old entrepreneur, B. Sudeep Rai, has died in hospital following a suicide attempt at his wife’s residence on Sunday, March 29th. Rai, a recent newlywed, had been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on March 17th after reportedly consuming poison at his wife’s home.

Originally from Nelyadi, Rai was residing at his grandfather’s house in Karnodi, Layila village, Belthangady. He passed away while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Reports indicate that Rai had recently married Soumya Shetty, 28, a resident of Kaje in Karkala taluk and an employee at the Puttur Sub-Registrar’s office. The marriage was registered on February 17th. It is understood that the union occurred without prior notification to Rai’s family.

The circumstances surrounding Rai’s suicide attempt remain unclear at this time. Damodara Rai, the deceased’s father, has filed a complaint, prompting the Karkala Town Police Station to initiate a formal investigation into the matter. Law enforcement officials are currently working to determine the factors that led to this tragic event.