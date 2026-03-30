Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Observed at Father Muller with Strong Youth Participation

Mangaluru: Reinforcing its commitment to a drug-free society, the Department of Mental Health Nursing, Father Muller College of Nursing, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), organized a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan programme at the Father Muller Convention Centre, drawing participation from over 600 students and faculty.

The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Ms. Geetha D. Kulkarni, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, who lit the ceremonial lamp and addressed the gathering on the legal implications of substance abuse, particularly among youth.

Highlighting the significance of the national anti-drug campaign, she urged students to remain vigilant and responsible. She also distributed prizes to the winners of a reel-making competition conducted as part of the awareness initiative. In a later session, she delivered a powerful and engaging talk, motivating students to become torchbearers in the fight against substance abuse and to spread awareness within society. Her spirited interaction left the audience inspired by her sense of duty and commitment to the nation.

Rev. Sr. Prof. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing, administered the anti-drug pledge, emphasizing awareness, personal responsibility, and service to the nation.

Presiding over the function, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, delivered a thought-provoking address, describing the gradual transformation of an individual affected by substance abuse—from lethargy and inattentiveness to becoming a threat to both family and society. He cautioned that even a single exposure to harmful substances can lead to addiction, with severe consequences. Stressing the need to preserve the vibrant campus culture of Father Muller, he urged students to channel their energies into academics, sports, and cultural pursuits rather than fall prey to substance abuse.

Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, presented certificates and mementoes to the judges in recognition of their contribution.

A pre-inaugural session was conducted by Dr. Anupa Arunkumar Shenoy, Assistant Professor, FMMCH, focusing on the health impacts of substance abuse and elaborating on its detrimental effects on physical and mental well-being.

Adding a creative dimension to the programme, NSS volunteers staged an awareness mime that effectively conveyed the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of making informed choices.

Dr. Agnes EJ Vice Principal FMCON; Mr. Abin Kuriakose, Assistant Professor & NSS Coordinator; Ms. Asha AV, Assistant Professor & program coordinator; Mental Health Nursing HOD Prof. Sonia Lobo were part of the event. Mrs. Sabeena MTP, associate professor, FMCON, compered the event.

The event served as a meaningful platform to educate and empower youth, reaffirming the institution’s dedication to nurturing responsible citizens and promoting a healthy, drug-free society.