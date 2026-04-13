Belthangady: Reckless Driving Incident Leaves Woman Severely Injured as Omni Van Overturns on Pedestrians

Belthangady: A harrowing incident unfolded here on the afternoon of April 12 when an out-of-control Omni van overturned onto a group of pedestrians, severely injuring one woman and narrowly avoiding harm to three others. The accident occurred at Kolpedabailu.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place as two women and two children were walking along the roadside. An Omni van, reportedly traveling at high speed, approached a curve when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The van subsequently flipped over, landing on the unsuspecting pedestrians.

While two children and one woman escaped the ordeal unscathed, another woman found herself trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, sustaining serious injuries. The swift response of local residents proved crucial after the accident. Bystanders immediately rushed to the scene, working together to rescue the injured woman from under the van.

Following the rescue, the injured woman was promptly transported to Belthangady Hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment. Medical professionals are closely observing the extent of her injuries and her current condition.

A nearby CCTV camera captured the terrifying sequence of events, providing visual documentation of the accident. Authorities are expected to review the footage as part of their investigation into the cause of the accident.

As of now, further details regarding the driver’s identity and the precise circumstances leading to the loss of control have not been officially confirmed. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the contributing factors and ascertain any potential negligence. The investigation is ongoing.