Benette D’Mello lives forever

Abu Dhabi: It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Benette D’Mello, our beloved and cherished member of the Konkani Cultural Organisation. His loss is felt across the entire KCO family. He has left us far too soon, but his legacy and laughter will live on. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. His life and contributions give us much to remember, honour, and celebrate.

Benette joined KCO in 1995, and year after year, he served KCO with unwavering dedication as the Entertainment Secretary. He was the driving force behind the success of countless KCO shows. Selecting songs, coordinating with artists, and managing entertainment seamlessly behind the scenes. The joy, rhythm, and energy that defined our programmes were, in large part, shaped by his commitment and hard work.

In 2012 and 2013, he served as President of KCO, during which time he made a lasting impact on both the organisation and the wider community. He was instrumental in organising the charity theatre production Ami Nathelle Velyar, a landmark initiative that supported the construction of St. Therese Church in Abu Dhabi and St. Paul’s Church in Musaffah, UAE. This effort reflected his belief in using culture and creativity in the service of a greater cause.

His involvement extended across all KCO activities, from sports events and annual picnics to cultural and entertainment programmes. He believed deeply in participation and togetherness, and his presence helped ensure that every event carried the warmth and spirit of the KCO family.

Known for his humour and lively personality, he was a gifted entertainer with a keen eye for decoration and presentation. At KCO family gatherings, he was truly the life of the party, bringing laughter, energy, and a sense of celebration wherever he went. His ability to uplift those around him made every gathering more memorable.

During this year’s Pearl Jubilee celebrations, he initiated and helped shape the entertainment programmes in both Abu Dhabi and Mangalore. Although he was eager to be actively involved, his illness prevented him from joining as he wished. Even so, his influence was evident in the success of the celebrations, standing as a quiet but powerful reminder of his enduring impact.

He was a source of inspiration to many, not only for what he contributed, but for the generosity and warmth with which he served. We will always remember him in our gatherings, celebrations, our shared moments, and in the continuing journey of KCO.

His life reminds us that service is not measured in years alone, but in the meaning we create within them.

As we grieve his loss, we also honour his life with gratitude and respect. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to guide and inspire the KCO community for generations to come.