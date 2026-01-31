Bengal: 3 killed, 10 injured in Haldia road accident

Kolkata: A horrific bus accident occurred in the Haldia industrial area of West Bengal on Saturday, killing three persons and injuring 10 others, an official said.

The official informed that the injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

He added that the tragic accident took place on Saturday at Ghosh’s More area under Sutahata police station in Haldia of East Midnapore district.

SDPO Arindam Adhikari said that the bus collided head-on with a motorcycle on the Balughata-Kukrahati road.

“Three members of the same family, who were on the motorcycle, died in the accident. Ten passengers in the bus were also seriously injured,” he said.

SDPO Arindam Adhikari said that the condition of five of them is reported to be critical, adding that they have been sent to Tamluk for treatment, while the remaining five are receiving treatment at Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital.

“An investigation into the entire incident has been launched,” he said.

Locals of the area said the passenger bus was heading towards Kukrahati, adding that the driver suddenly lost control and the steering failed.

“The bus then hit a motorcycle head-on. The bus didn’t stop there; it dragged the motorcycle and crushed it against a concrete pillar of a water pipeline on the side of the road,” they said.

They added that as a result, there was no chance of rescuing the motorcycle riders.

“All three died on the spot. The bus passengers were also not spared,” the local added.

Due to the forceful collision with the wall, the front part of the bus was completely mangled.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing the loud crash. They were the first to begin rescue efforts. Many of the injured were quickly taken to the hospital in auto-rickshaws.

The incident also caused a major traffic snarl in the area, forcing vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.