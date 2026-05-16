Bengaluru airport crosses 400 million passenger milestone, records strong FY26 growth

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) in Bengaluru has crossed the milestone of handling 400 million passengers since its opening, while recording strong growth in passenger traffic and cargo operations during the financial year 2025–26, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), as stated by the Chief Ministers’ Office (CMO) on Saturday.

The achievements and performance highlights were reviewed during the 134th Board Meeting of BIAL, chaired by the Chief Secretary of the Government of Karnataka.

The Board noted that BLR Airport crossed the 400 million passenger mark in April 2026, describing it as a significant milestone in the airport’s growth journey and Bengaluru’s emergence as a major aviation, business, innovation and cargo hub for South and Central India.

The Board appreciated the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and the entire BIAL team for their performance during the year despite challenges faced by the aviation sector globally. It also acknowledged the airport’s continued emphasis on infrastructure development, operational efficiency, passenger satisfaction and adherence to international service standards.

According to BIAL, BLR Airport handled 44.47 million passengers and 532,000 metric tonnes of cargo during FY 2025–26, reflecting sustained growth in both passenger and cargo segments.

International passenger traffic registered a major increase of 23.9 per cent, reaching 7.23 million passengers, while domestic traffic grew by 3.3 per cent to 37.24 million passengers. Overall passenger traffic rose 6.2 per cent year-on-year.

BIAL stated that the growth reflected Bengaluru’s increasing importance as a global business and innovation centre. BLR Airport currently offers direct connectivity to more than 78 domestic and 34 international destinations.

Operational activity at the airport also increased in line with passenger growth. During the year, the airport recorded 2,80,800 air traffic movements, marking a 4.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The average daily air traffic movement stood at 769, while the highest number of movements recorded in a single day was 837.

Passenger traffic also touched a record high, with the airport handling 139,111 passengers in a single day.

Cargo operations continued to show steady growth, with Bengaluru Airport handling 5,32,000 metric tonnes of cargo, a six per cent increase year-on-year. The growth was supported by a network of 15 cargo airlines operating across 38 destinations, connecting Bengaluru to global hubs such as Chicago, Singapore, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

BIAL stated that cargo demand was driven by exports and imports of agri-perishables, pharmaceuticals, automobile components, spare parts, electrical and electronic goods, and e-commerce shipments.

Perishable exports remained a key contributor to cargo growth, with BLR Airport retaining its position as India’s leading gateway for perishable exports for the fifth consecutive year.

During the year, the airport handled nearly 60 million rose stems, with volumes increasing by 38 per cent and tonnage rising by 64 per cent. Mango exports rose by 12 per cent to a five-year high, while coriander exports increased by 13 per cent year-on-year.

BLR Airport also received several national and international recognitions during the year for passenger experience, accessibility, sustainability, safety and service quality.

Among the major recognitions, the airport was named the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia by Skytrax for the third consecutive year in 2026. It also received the Best Airport at Arrivals Globally award at the ACI ASQ Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The airport improved its ranking in the Skytrax World Top 100 Airports list, moving from 48th to 41st place globally. It also received Level 5 Customer Experience Accreditation and Level 3 Accessibility Accreditation from Airports Council International.

Additionally, Bengaluru Airport received the “Diamond” Award at the ACI Global Safety Recognition Awards 2026 and was recognised among the Prestigious Brands of Asia 2026 by BARC Asia and Herald Global. The airport was also ranked among the Top 5 airports globally for airport art by Skytrax.

The Board also reviewed ongoing and future development projects aimed at enhancing airport capacity, improving passenger convenience, strengthening operational resilience and supporting Bengaluru’s long-term aviation growth.

BIAL stated that with rising passenger traffic, expanding cargo operations, stronger international connectivity and continued investments in infrastructure, Bengaluru Airport is well positioned to strengthen its role as one of India’s leading aviation hubs.



