Bengaluru: Bank Manager found dead at pub’s bathroom, police probe underway

Bengaluru: A bank manager was found dead in the bathroom of a pub in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The police have booked a case of unnatural death and are investigating the case.

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Megharaj, a bank manager with Jana Small Bank.

DCP (West) S. Girish stated on Friday that, “Last night (Thursday, October 9) in 1522 Bar located in RR Nagar police station limits, a person, by name Megharaj, aged 31 years, went to a pub along with his three friends.

After finishing their meal and paying the bill, Megharaj went to the bathroom and the three friends stepped out of the bar.”

“After waiting for a while, the three friends went up again looking for Megharaj. After seeing the CCTV, it was found that he had gone to the washroom and had locked himself inside. After breaking open the door, it was found that he had died,” DCP Girish said.

The Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) visited the spot along with local police.

A case of unnatural death under the Section 174 (C) of the BNS Act has been registered based on the complaint of deceased’s brother Vinay. After postmortem examination, the exact cause of death will be ascertained, DCP Girish stated.

The deceased is survived by his wife and six month-old-baby. Further investigation is under progress.

On June 22, 2019, a marketing manager and his female friend died after they accidentally fell out of the window of Beir Pub on Church Street while walking down the stairs. The deceased were identified as Pavan Attavar, marketing manager at a media house, and Veda R Yadav, a software engineer with an IT company .

The incident had occurred when then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, along with senior officials, were inspecting the pub as part of the night rounds and taking stock of the situation. The police found the duo in a pool of blood and rushed them to hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.