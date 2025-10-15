‘Bengaluru betrayed’: Deputy CM Shivakumar on Biocon chief Shaw’s criticism of city infrastructure

Bengaluru: Responding to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s social media posts criticising Bengaluru’s infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that with such remarks, she has “betrayed” the city, which extended a lot of support to her.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, stated, “Where was she for the last 25 years? Bengaluru has given her the most for her growth. It’s a betrayal of the city. Bengaluru has employed lakhs of people and helped entrepreneurs grow big. Those who criticise must remember how much land and support governments have given them.”

Shivakumar further challenged, “Let all companies disclose how they are using their CSR funds. I will not question anyone. Everyone should have patience. If their main focus is threatening us through tweets, let them.”

“Ours is a progressive government. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has said Bengaluru is a global city, these people are going against his statement and working against the state. This is not China; this is a democracy. In China, they can take land and build roads as they want. In Karnataka, that cannot be done,” he stated.

“Will they give up their own land for road widening? No one will. They must remember where they grew up, where they worked, and not forget the path that led to their success. Their roots and their growth are in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar maintained.

On pothole-filling, Shivakumar said: “We are doing whatever we can. We have created separate municipalities for Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram since the IT hub is located here. These 50 wards can utilise their own revenue without sharing it with other areas. We know the population and their issues here. That is why we took this step. The Rs 1,500 crore revenue from IT can be used for the development of these wards. Through GBG (Greater Bengaluru Governance), we have created five municipal bodies in Bengaluru.”

The viral post by Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over poor road infrastructure and garbage management in Bengaluru has once again triggered a debate on the Congress-led government’s handling of the IT city’s infrastructure.

Earlier, Dy CM Shivakumar, Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil and Labour Minister Santhosh Lad, while claiming that the government will address the issue, have taken a jibe at Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and challenged her to raise her voice against the Union government.

Minister Kharge said that if governments are criticised in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, people would be “jailed” and branded “anti-state”.

Responding to the development of Ministers taking jibes at Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for raising the issue of poor road infrastructure and garbage management in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP has slammed the insult to industry leaders as an insult to the state.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “In Bengaluru, the government is facing severe backlash by people over infrastructure. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is our pride. They are making statements against her. When B.S. Yediyurappa was the state CM, former Infosys CFO Mohan Das Pai criticised the BJP-led government. Immediately, Pai was called by Yediyurappa, and a discussion was held to find solutions for Bengaluru.”

“Whether it’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw or Mohan Das Pai or any industry leaders, whoever is giving suggestions, should be taken in a positive spirit. Instead, if they are insulted, it is an insult to the state,” he slammed.



