Bengaluru cloth merchants association suspends trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Wholesale Cloth Merchants’ Association has announced a unanimous decision to cease all import and export of textiles to and from Turkey and Azerbaijan, with immediate effect.

This collective action was taken after careful deliberation and in alignment with the Association’s commitment to ethical business practices, national sentiment, and the interests of the trade community.

“As responsible stakeholders in the textile trade sector, we believe it is essential to take principled stands when necessary,” the Association said in its official statement.

Talking to IANS, Association President Prakash Chand Pirgal said that all members have agreed to halt both current and future imports of textile goods from Turkey and Azerbaijan, adding that it has also been decided to stop all ongoing and planned export activities to these countries.

“The volume of trade in clothes with Turkey runs into crores. Gents’ trousers, cotton clothing, and Turkish towels are the primary imports. When the proposal to boycott textile imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan was presented, it was supported by all members within 10 minutes. Though this may result in short-term losses, we are confident they will be recovered through trade with other countries—possibly with even greater returns,” he added.

He further clarified that members would also refrain from engaging in any indirect trade through intermediaries or third-party countries that may involve textile products originating from or destined for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“When Turkey was struck by an earthquake, India was the first country to land a relief flight there. India had sent doctors, medicines, and other aid. And now, Turkey has supplied weapons to Pakistan. Given this context, we feel this boycott is justified,” said Chand.

He also noted that Turkey is a major player in the marble trade and that the Association is expected to make a decision soon regarding the continuation of business in that sector as well.

“This resolution will remain in force until further notice. Any revisions will be officially communicated through the Association’s governing body. We request all relevant authorities, trade partners, logistics providers, and stakeholders to take note of this declaration and extend their cooperation,” the statement said.



