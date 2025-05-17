‘Light of Education Brightens World’ by Reshel B. Fernandes Launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: “Light of Education Brightens World,” a new book by young author and orator Reshel Bretny Fernandes, was officially launched in Bengaluru recently. Published by Tanisha Publications, New Delhi, the book explores the transformative power of education in fostering a more knowledgeable and progressive society.

Ms. Fernandes, hailing from Mangaluru, argues that the true value of education lies not solely in the acquisition of knowledge, but in its application to improve communities and contribute to the betterment of society. The book emphasizes education as a crucial tool for societal advancement and positive change.

The unveiling ceremony in Bengaluru was graced by the presence of Dr. CN Manjunath, Member of Parliament for Bengaluru Rural and a renowned cardiologist. Dr. Manjunath, a vocal advocate for innovative education and the preservation of traditional values in fostering national progress, commended Ms. Fernandes on her insightful contribution to the discourse on education’s role in nation-building. He emphasized the importance of instilling a sense of responsibility in students to utilize their education for the collective good.

“Light of Education Brightens World” is expected to spark meaningful conversations about the role of education in shaping a brighter future and inspiring young minds to actively contribute to a more progressive and enlightened society. The book is now available for purchase through Tanisha Publications and select bookstores.