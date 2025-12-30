Bengaluru demolition row: Pralhad Joshi slams Cong govt, calls relief to encroachers a ‘paradox’

New Delhi: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday strongly criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government over the demolition controversy in Bengaluru’s Kogilu Layout, terming its decision to provide compensation and alternative accommodation to encroachers within two days as “appeasement at breakneck speed”.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Joshi said farmers, crop-loss victims and people displaced by natural disasters in Karnataka have been waiting for years for compensation and rehabilitation. Even beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme are yet to receive promised funds, he said, alleging that the government displayed unusual urgency only in the case of Kogilu encroachers.

“This exposes the Congress government’s religion-based appeasement politics,” Joshi charged.

Calling the move a paradox, the Union Minister objected to the state government’s announcement of financial assistance ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh per house, along with subsidies, for encroachers to rebuild homes, describing it as “one-time compensation”.

“What kind of compensation policy is this?” he asked.

Joshi alleged that the Karnataka government was deeply immersed in appeasing one particular community, while genuine victims of droughts and floods continue to wait indefinitely for relief. He also criticised what he termed “formal compensation” for illegal encroachments, calling the decision extremely unfortunate.

The Union Minister further alleged that a senior Congress leader from a neighbouring state had issued directions for immediate relief, accusing the Siddaramaiah government of functioning as a puppet of the party high command.

“By ignoring legal limits and its primary responsibilities, the state government has reached the peak of appeasement politics. Farmers and genuine beneficiaries are made to wait, while those who illegally encroached upon land are not,” Joshi said.

The controversy escalated after the Congress-led Karnataka government, following intervention by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), announced on Monday alternative housing for those who lost their shelter during the demolition of unauthorised constructions on government land in Kogilu Layout.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the decision at a joint press conference in Bengaluru after a high-level meeting.

“Though the houses were illegally constructed, alternative housing is being provided on humanitarian grounds,” the state government said.

Earlier, the AICC had objected to the demolition drive, urging the state government to exercise greater caution and sensitivity. AICC General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal conveyed the party’s concerns after speaking to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The issue gained further political traction after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Karnataka government was adopting a “bulldozer model” similar to Uttar Pradesh to evict Muslims in parts of Bengaluru.

Rejecting the allegation, Shivakumar asked Vijayan not to interfere in Karnataka’s internal affairs, calling the remarks politically motivated.

“Without knowing the facts, Mr Pinarayi should not interfere in our state’s affairs. These are political gimmicks ahead of elections,” Shivakumar said.