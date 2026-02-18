Bengaluru: Dy CM Shivakumar threatens action against those blocking garbage trucks

Bengaluru: Responding to BJP MLAs preventing garbage trucks from dumping waste at designated sites in their constituencies, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Wednesday lashed out at the opposition, alleging that BJP legislators were resorting to blackmail and obstructing essential civic services.

He warned that if such actions continued, the garbage might have to be dumped in front of BJP offices and the residences of BJP leaders.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, amid escalating tensions over waste disposal arrangements and protests against dumping in certain areas.

Shivakumar said, “All MLAs are blackmailing, saying garbage should not be dumped in their constituencies and demanding funds and other benefits. It is better that they conduct themselves with dignity. Otherwise, I will have to initiate action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).”

“Be it an MLA or anyone else, if they try to stop garbage vehicles, we will dump the garbage in front of their houses or in front of BJP offices. Yesterday, BJP leader Arvind Limbavali did it. Today, Doddaballapur BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju has done it. Where should the garbage go? It should either go to the residence of the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka or the State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra. The garbage must go to the BJP headquarters,” he said.

“That’s it. Who do they think they are blackmailing? The garbage has to be dumped somewhere. We are carrying out the work in the same manner as it was done earlier,” Shivakumar added.

When asked why BJP MLAs were opposing the dumping of waste, Shivakumar alleged that they were demanding development funds for their constituencies and resorting to blackmail to secure them.

On being questioned about accidents involving garbage trucks, Shivakumar said, “I agree there may have been mistakes. If an accident has taken place, legal action will follow. The accident should not have happened, but it has occurred. However, in this backdrop, stopping garbage trucks is not correct.”

He further said, “From tomorrow morning, garbage trucks will be sent to dumping sites in the constituencies of MLA S.T. Somashekar and Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Bengaluru. This is not new; this is how it has been done earlier. We have purchased two locations for garbage dumping and have called for tenders as per the law. There are certain legal issues, and we are addressing them.”

Tension prevailed on the outskirts of Bengaluru after more than 300 garbage trucks headed towards Doddaballapur were stopped by local residents and BJP leaders opposing the dumping of waste in the region on Wednesday.

According to local sources, the trucks were rerouted towards Doddaballapur town following protests against garbage dumping in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) had reportedly issued orders diverting the vehicles as part of waste management arrangements.

However, the movement of trucks was halted after a recent road accident in which a child lost his life, intensifying public anger and resistance to the dumping of waste in the area.

The trucks were stopped near the Dodda Mankala region, where residents, led by BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, blocked their passage in protest against the dumping of garbage. More than 300 vehicles were reportedly prevented from proceeding further.

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials were called to the spot, and fines were imposed on several trucks for violations, according to sources.