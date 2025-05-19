Bengaluru flooding: City’s reputation hit globally, says BJP leader

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress-led government in the state over the flood and waterlogging situation in Bengaluru, saying that the city’s reputation has suffered at the global level.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, in a statement on Monday, demanded that the government immediately release Rs 1,000 crore for relief operations following the rain-induced disaster in Bengaluru.

On Sunday night, rainfall ranging from 103 to 130 mm caused havoc across the city, said Ashoka and urged the government to swiftly undertake relief operations and assist affected residents.

Ashoka said that a single pre-monsoon rain has exposed the true colours of the Congress government’s “Brand Bengaluru”.

In such a situation, instead of rushing to aid victims, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and ministers are busy attending the Sadhana Samaavesha organised to celebrate two years in office of the Congress-led government, he said while expressing outrage.

“Since midnight on Sunday, I have been flooded with phone calls from various parts of the city. Many layouts are inundated, hundreds of vehicles have been swept away in floods, water has entered an orphanage, people stayed awake all night, there is no food arrangement for them, and yet the civic agency has not come forward to help,” he said angrily.

“Last year, layouts like Sai Layout and Nandagokula Layout were flooded, and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, along with civic officials, visited them, promising permanent solutions. However, those promises remained mere words, and this time, those layouts are submerged again. Yet, no one has come forward to address the residents’ grievances,” said Ashoka.

Floods have occurred in Hebbal, Koramangala, and Vrishabhavathi valleys. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rain for the next three to four days. A task force for emergency relief must be formed immediately, and a helpline should be launched, Ashoka demanded.

At least Rs one lakh compensation should be provided to each household affected by flooding. Arrangements for food and snacks must be made, and relief sufficient for two months should be distributed, he demanded.

The government’s failure to learn from last year’s mistakes has led to this disaster. Cleaning of drains, stormwater channels should have been done in advance. White-topping and repair work are ongoing in many parts of the city, and had the debris been cleared, this situation could have been avoided, Ashoka criticised.

“Bengaluru civic agencies’ failure to take precautions is the cause of these disasters, as admitted by Home Minister G. Parameshwara himself. What better certificate is needed for Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar’s failure,” Ashoka remarked sarcastically.

Last year, Shivakumar held public outreach meetings under the guise of delivering relief to Assembly constituencies, making grand promises to the public. He must now answer what happened to those promises. Instead of providing relief, he has brought floodwater and heaps of garbage to people’s doorsteps, Ashoka mocked.

“Acting as if his reputation remains untarnished, Shivakumar has blamed the previous government for the disaster. If so, what has he been doing for the past two years? Is this their “Brand Bengaluru”? It’s “Greater” in name only, with people facing daily hardships. A single rain has washed away their “Brand Bengaluru,” and the city’s reputation has been humiliated globally,” the BJP leader lashed out.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, expressed concern over the situation.

“I am deeply concerned about the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru. I’ve been in continuous touch with officials and am closely monitoring the situation,” Shivakumar said in a statement.

He added that he would visit the BBMP War Room and flood-hit areas personally. “Let us be clear — the issues we face today are not new — they’ve been ignored for years by successive governments. The difference now is, we are working on long-term, sustainable solutions, not temporary fixes,” he said.

Heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru overnight led to severe waterlogging across several parts of the city on Monday, disrupting traffic and throwing normal life out of gear on the first working day of the week.

Key arterial roads, tech parks, and residential areas were inundated, with commuters facing long delays during peak hours. Among the worst-hit locations was Manyata Tech Park, prompting the Bengaluru Traffic Police to issue an advisory urging motorists to take alternative routes. Traffic disruptions were also reported from across the city.



