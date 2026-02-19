Bengaluru garbage row: Dy CM warns MLAs blocking trucks, says no waste clearance in their constituencies

Bengaluru: Responding to BJP MLAs preventing garbage trucks from dumping waste at designated sites in their constituencies, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Thursday warned that the government would not tolerate obstruction of garbage disposal operations and said action would be taken against those preventing trucks from dumping waste at designated sites.

He made the statement while speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday before leaving for Guwahati, Assam.

“Let them not allow the garbage trucks to dump garbage. Whichever MLA stops garbage vehicles, we will not remove garbage from their constituencies. We will make announcements on mikes. Do we have to touch their feet?” Shivakumar said.

He stated that garbage must be dumped only at designated locations ultimately and clarified that the sites currently being used were those identified earlier, during previous administrations as well as the present government.

“The decisions in this regard were made during their (Opposition) time and our government’s time as well. We have provided enough funds. How much can we provide — thousands of crores? It is not possible,” he said.

Dy CM Shivakumar added that the government could release funds in phases, such as Rs 30 crore or Rs 50 crore at a time, and urged stakeholders to understand the financial constraints.

He said the government was planning to identify four additional garbage dumping sites, but land-related issues were causing delays. Tenders had already been called for two of the proposed sites, he said.

Referring to the situation in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, he questioned the logic behind stopping garbage trucks.

“Whose garbage is it? It is the people’s garbage. In Mahadevapura, they have stopped garbage trucks. What if we order authorities not to clear garbage from the Mahadevapura region? But we will carry out our duties,” he said.

On his visit to Assam, Dy CM Shivakumar said several rounds of meetings had already been held in Delhi and necessary strategies finalised.

Expressing confidence about political developments, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said he, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others would travel to Assam as part of the election campaign team.

The entire election committee and observers would also accompany them for a series of meetings. He added that he would offer prayers at the Kamakhya temple during the visit and return after two days.

Addressing the decision of RTC staffers to resort to protests, Shivakumar appealed to them to reconsider. He said the staff should be satisfied with what the government had provided and urged them to understand the financial situation of the state and cooperate with the administration.

It can be noted that the Karnataka BJP and the Congress government on Wednesday traded sharp words over the ongoing garbage disposal row in Bengaluru, with BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra asserting that there was no question of fearing what he termed “hollow threats” issued by Shivakumar.

Responding to BJP MLAs preventing garbage trucks from dumping waste at designated sites in their constituencies, Dy CM Shivakumar, on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition, stating that BJP legislators were resorting to blackmail and obstructing essential civic services.

He warned that if such actions continued, the garbage might have to be dumped in front of BJP offices and the residences of BJP leaders.